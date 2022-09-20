Chase B, Southside, Sonny Digital & Tay Keith on making hits with today's biggest hip hop stars

/ 09.20.2022
Moderated by Chase B, the convo featured Southside, Sonny Digital and Tay Keith. These famed producers have recorded music with some today’s biggest names in hip hop like Travis Scott, Future, and more.
Rick Williams is a champion for change who wants to make as many lives as possible better
Rick Williams is a true Champion for Change. The proud Detroit native does everything in ...
The state of Black college students and higher education in America
This “REVOLT Black News Weekly” conversation is an honest and unapologetic assessment about the state ...
Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change
Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
REVOLT PREMIERE: Jidenna and Joey Badass talk polyamory on "Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor"
In this REVOLT premiere of a new “Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor” episode, Jidenna ...
By REVOLT Staff