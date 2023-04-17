Female rap unity is in full effect. Yesterday (April 16), the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wrapped up its first weekend with a bang. Sunday’s session delivered multiple sets of talented artists, including Atlanta rapper Latto.

The 24-year-old lyricist displayed her musical talents on the fest’s stage and brought out other female rappers to do the same. Her guests included TiaCorine, Lola Brooke, and Saweetie — each performing a remix of a song with Latto.

Saweetie approached the Coachella stage as Latto introduced the California native’s verse on “B**ch From Da Souf (Remix)” during her performance. The “My Type” artist came out wearing a custom two-piece outfit with a pair of denim thigh-high boots and a cap.

Latto brought out Saweetie at Coachella. 🎡 pic.twitter.com/MgusEMixi7 — Latto’s Destiny 🍒 (@LattosDestiny) April 17, 2023

After they finished, Saweetie took the opportunity to give Latto her flowers. “So, you know, us rap girls be working our a** off. And right now, I just wanna give Latto her flowers. She can rap her a** off. B**ch, and you look better than me. I know that’s muthaf**king right.” Latto responded, “Please,” before Saweetie got the crowd to say, “I love Latto.”

Saweetie gave Latto her flowers after they performed “BFDS REMIX” at Coachella. 💐 pic.twitter.com/o87AlKo6ME — Latto’s Destiny 🍒 (@LattosDestiny) April 17, 2023

The rising star has always shown her allegiance to unity among female rappers, whether during award acceptance speeches or through her platform. Last month, Latto was honored with the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony. As she received the accolade, she spoke about her peers who had previously taken home the trophy.

“Megan Thee Stallion won this award. Doja Cat won this award,” she said. “It’s crazy because my peers, I’m fans of my peers, and now they’re my peers.” Later in her speech, she talked about her gratitude for being a part of the current wave of female hip hop artists.

“All of the inspiring women who paved the way for me and all the women that there are to come, I’m grateful to be a part of this new wave of female rap. And, baby, we kicking down the door, and we ain’t taking no for an answer,” Latto continued.

.@Latto gives a beautiful speech after she receives the Powerhouse Award at the #BBWomenInMusic pic.twitter.com/ccCdUlrIDa — Latto’s Destiny 🍒 (@LattosDestiny) March 2, 2023

The 24-year-old talent also has a new series, “777 Radio,” where she aims to spotlight the new wave of artists in the industry.