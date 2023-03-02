Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Last week, hip hop newcomer Lola Brooke announced a legendary deal with an iconic brand — Timberland. The New York rapper made it official with the unofficial shoe of the state in an all-new ad campaign.

To celebrate hip hop turning 50 years old this year, Timberland wanted to highlight how the genre and the brand have gone hand-in-hand for almost a lifetime. “The Original Timberland Boot and hip hop were born in 1973 — that’s 50 years of an iconic combination. Hip hop has impacted our brand enormously over the past five decades, so we’re proud to present Brooklyn [emcee], Lola Brooke, who is one of the voices carrying hip hop into the next 50 years, in the Timberland Hip Hop Royalty Boot,” a post on the company’s Instagram account began. The 29-year-old also appears in the promo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timberland (@timberland)

“This is not a boot. This is how we thrive. It’s truth in living color where the art comes alive,” Brooke said as images of New York and the newly designed shoe popped across the screen. “This is the cipher circling around the globe. Every gender, every nation adding to the flow. No limits to the vision. We defy definition. This is not a boot, it’s 50 years of ambition,” the “Don’t Play With It” artist rhymed in the clip. Timberland added that the new footwear “pays tribute to the four pillars of hip hop – DJ’ing, [emcee]’ing, graffiti, breakdancing and Sedgwick Ave, in The Bronx, New York, the place it all started.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, in January hip hop pioneer Lil Kim also saw something special in Brooke when she asked the rising star to join her on stage during a performance at the Apollo Theater. “Lil Kim brought me out at the Apollo! This my first time ever at the Apollo. I never in life been here! I can’t believe this s**t, mannn! Can’t wait to go home and f**king cry. I need some space to myself ‘cuz wtf yo!” Brooke tweeted in reference to the opportunity after the show. For now, the “Here I Come” hitmaker is gearing up to take the SXSW stage in Austin, Texas on March 16. We’re wishing her all the best in 2023 and beyond!

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future's "WAIT FOR U"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off latest visual for "Little Do They Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Coi Leray delivers new live performance of "Players"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka recruit Stefflon Don for "I Am"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Clipse to reunite for headlining festival set this summer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz to headline Broccoli City Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Nas celebrates his iconic career in "30" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

RV remains "Inconspicuous" on latest mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023
