Photo: David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

The 2023 Grammys are taking place this Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. To celebrate music’s biggest night, the Recording Academy will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop with an all-star lineup featuring some of the genre’s biggest names.

Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The LOX, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort will hit the stage for a performance during the special Grammys segment. The ceremony has also tapped hip hop pioneer LL Cool J to introduce the tribute as well as perform. Questlove has taken on the role of the event’s producer and musical director.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, shared a statement ahead of this year’s Grammys dedication. “For five decades, hip hop has not only been a defining force in music but a major influence on our culture. Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music,” Mason noted.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Quavo will take the stage at Sunday’s Grammys to perform a tribute to his late nephew and fellow Migos group member, Takeoff. Following the Georgia native’s Nov. 1, 2022 passing, Quavo released the song “Without You” in his memory. He will reportedly perform the heartfelt tribute with the Maverick City Music choir. “The 2023 #GRAMMYs will include an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those from the creative community that we lost this year,” a social media post from the Recording Academy read in part. Trevor Noah returns as the show’s host with the ceremony airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

