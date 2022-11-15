Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.15.2022

The internet is celebrating yet another win for Gloria Hallelujah Woods, better known as GloRilla. Today (Nov. 15), the hip hop newcomer earned her very first Grammy nomination. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Memphis, Tennessee native and Hitkidd are up for Best Rap Performance for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

After the announcement was made, GloRilla shared an important message on Twitter about never giving up. “The same song they was clowning me [and] my friends about, saying we was ugly [and] dusty just got nominated for a Grammy!!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE, YOU CAN NOT FAIL,” she tweeted. Fans praised her success. “Werk, GloRilla. Love a humble queen,” one person said. Another wrote, “Keep on going, baby. The Bible says, ‘I will prepare a table for you before thine enemies!’ Stay humble [and] keep on praising God. You haven’t seen nothing yet. It’s a movie coming up for you to be in, so just stay [grounded], pray and praise God. Watch him continue to elevate you.”

Cardi B recently teamed up with the 23-year-old for the song “Tomorrow 2.” Upon hearing the great news, the New York rapper shared her excitement on Twitter, saying, “GLORILLLAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!” with a crying emoji. While their hit is definitely a turn-up anthem, they made sure to relay positive messages in the track. “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” GloRilla raps.

In the midst of breaking records and topping charts, the Southern emcee has also made sure to give back to the community that made her who she is today. “God has been so good to me. Blessing me back to back, so I decided to be a blessing to the students from my alma mater, MLK Preparatory High School in Memphis, TN. FRAYSER BABY 4L,” she wrote in a September Instagram post with a video of her donating money to the school. GloRilla recently credited her success to staying focused. On Sunday (Nov. 13), she tweeted that earlier this year, she and her friends did a 60-day cleanse where they gave up men, clubbing and alcohol.

