Today (Nov. 15) is a big day in the world of music. The Recording Academy has begun announcing the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this year, five new categories were announced. John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. have been tapped to do a live stream announcement of the nominees.

The 65th annual Grammy celebration will happen on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Lizzo and Beyoncé are up for Song of the Year for “About Damn Time” and “Break My Soul.” The-Dream has writing credits on the Renaissance singer’s album. On Saturday (Nov. 12), he tweeted, “[By the way], it’s cold as hell outside which means it’s deff ‘Cuff It’ Season” in reference to another song on the album. He then tagged her production company, Parkwood, and added, “Let’s go! B! I can only hold down these DMs for so long B… need them super visuals like now.”

gwammy — fart (@DojaCat) November 15, 2022

Lizzo’s single appeared again in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. The Yitty creator also shares that category with Doja Cat, who received a nomination for her song, “Woman.” As the nominations continue to roll in, Doja also placed in the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for the track “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Post Malone. The Planet Her artist celebrated her Grammy nomination excitement with a simple tweet. “Gwammy,” she posted to the social networking site.

DJ Khaled’s God Did and Future’s I Never Liked You landed in the Best Rap Album category. They were joined by Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Pusha T It’s Almost Dry. Hip hop newcomers GloRilla and Hitkidd are up for Best Rap Performance for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Congrats to all of the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

