By Angel Saunders
  /  07.29.2022

Today (July 29) is the day! Renaissance is officially here and Beyoncé fans across the world are still gasping for air after the album’s midnight release. The “Break My Soul” singer has blessed us with a new album just in time for the weekend.

Yesterday (July 28), the Grammy award-winning artist shared a rare message to fans before dropping arguably the most anticipated album of the year. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” she said. After fans heard Renaissance, they had a few words as well. “If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!” one person said.

Even late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon had to take a moment during his self-titled show to discuss the Houston native’s latest project. “Thank you Beyoncé’s new album release. Whew! I’m excited, but is it OK to release something this fire during a heat wave?” he said to himself in front of his audience. Others discussed which tracks on the album surprised them the most — “Church Girl” was a top contender. “Not ‘Church Girl’ is a twerk anthem?!? Now Beyoncé,” a user tweeted. Another fan added, “‘CHURCH GIRL’ IS FOR THE GIRLIES THAT WERE DROPPIN IT AT THE CLUB ON A SATURDAY NIGHT THEN DROPPIN AT THE [ALTAR] ON A SUNDAY MORNING.”

While of course fans celebrated what songs were the best to dance to, many brought up how Beyoncé continues to use her platform to speak up for communities that aren’t always seen. “Beyoncé didn’t just describe the Pride flag on ‘Cozy,’ she specifically described Daniel Quasar‘s ‘Progress’ Pride flag to bring to the forefront marginalized LGBTQ+ people of color, trans people and those living with/lost to HIV/AIDS,” a user wrote. Others discussed how the “Halo” singer inspires them: “Beyoncé just [makes] me want to be better. More. Bigger. Harder. Like damn.”

Here are the best tweets celebrating act one of Renaissance.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
View More