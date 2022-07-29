Today (July 29) is the day! Renaissance is officially here and Beyoncé fans across the world are still gasping for air after the album’s midnight release. The “Break My Soul” singer has blessed us with a new album just in time for the weekend.

Yesterday (July 28), the Grammy award-winning artist shared a rare message to fans before dropping arguably the most anticipated album of the year. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” she said. After fans heard Renaissance, they had a few words as well. “If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!” one person said.

Even late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon had to take a moment during his self-titled show to discuss the Houston native’s latest project. “Thank you Beyoncé’s new album release. Whew! I’m excited, but is it OK to release something this fire during a heat wave?” he said to himself in front of his audience. Others discussed which tracks on the album surprised them the most — “Church Girl” was a top contender. “Not ‘Church Girl’ is a twerk anthem?!? Now Beyoncé,” a user tweeted. Another fan added, “‘CHURCH GIRL’ IS FOR THE GIRLIES THAT WERE DROPPIN IT AT THE CLUB ON A SATURDAY NIGHT THEN DROPPIN AT THE [ALTAR] ON A SUNDAY MORNING.”

While of course fans celebrated what songs were the best to dance to, many brought up how Beyoncé continues to use her platform to speak up for communities that aren’t always seen. “Beyoncé didn’t just describe the Pride flag on ‘Cozy,’ she specifically described Daniel Quasar‘s ‘Progress’ Pride flag to bring to the forefront marginalized LGBTQ+ people of color, trans people and those living with/lost to HIV/AIDS,” a user wrote. Others discussed how the “Halo” singer inspires them: “Beyoncé just [makes] me want to be better. More. Bigger. Harder. Like damn.”

Here are the best tweets celebrating act one of Renaissance.

If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!! — Urethra Franklin III (@SpideRhon) July 29, 2022

Jimmy Fallon thanks #Beyonce for thé release of #RENAISSANCE “Is it ok to release something this fire during a heat wave” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jj6jbt1hHH — Hermiden (@IChoseViolences) July 29, 2022

Not “Church Girl” is a twerk anthem?!? now Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/cSpm9Kvb0T — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) July 29, 2022

this album gone have me feelin like this walkin around with my headphones in 🤣 #Beyonce #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/Tiosay4HQC — Cray T🥵 (@CortezCrayton) July 29, 2022

Alright Beyoncé, the album is out. Now let’s talk business. How much these concert tickets finna be? #renaissance pic.twitter.com/2tEor54I1G — Relentlessly Gay (@YeastFezco) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé didn’t just describe the Pride pride flag on “Cozy” – she specifically described Daniel Quasar’s “Progress” pride flag to bring to the forefront marginalized LGBTQ+ people of color, trans people, and those living with / lost to HIV/AIDS 👑 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/hg5mTevnAM — #1 RENAISSANCE STAN (@BIacklsKing) July 29, 2022

I turned on Beyoncé album and a mimosa poured itself. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 29, 2022

Waiting for Beyoncé to release her girlfriend’s name pic.twitter.com/1xaiw0VLWW — A trance💎 (@STH_JRDN) July 29, 2022

CHURCH GIRL IS FOR THE GIRLIES THAT WERE DROPPIN IT AT THE CLUB ON A SATURDAY NIGHT THEN DROPPIN AT THE ALTER ON A SUNDAY MORNING #Beyonce #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/W6xOuReJGO — B. (@TheBekkah) July 29, 2022

Not Beyoncé dropping an anthem for the Jesus loving spicy girls. She said I was down by the river I was shaking dat ass — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) July 29, 2022

We cut ties when we need to…. your the love of my life – Beyonce#RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/t1vflvS2cD — Thrive&beHappy (@ueverwonderwhy) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé just make me want to be… better. More. Bigger. Harder. Like damn. — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) July 29, 2022