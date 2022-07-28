Yesterday (July 27), Beyoncé fans worldwide were upset when the Houston native’s upcoming album Renaissance was leaked just two days before its release. The Lemonade singer has been teasing her project with a new single, photoshoots and the tracklist since last month. The BeyHive couldn’t believe that someone willingly attempted to ruin all of her hard work.

“I’ll never know what it’s like to release an album, but I do know what it’s like to be vulnerable and to pour your heart into something. It’s tough and quite frightening, [to be honest]. Whoever leaked Beyoncé’s album deserves whatever they have coming to them,” a fan tweeted. The artist, who is usually extremely private, has shared a few words following yesterday’s commotion.

Today (July 28), Beyoncé released a statement on her official website. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” she began. The “Apeshit” singer continued, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Next, Beyoncé thanked her family for being part of her process and journey: “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.” In her post, she shares two photos. In one, the Dreamgirls actress is in bed with her three children. They are sound asleep as she gazes into the camera. In the other photo, her mother Tina Lawson is dressed up at an event, seated at a table with a man. “A big thank you to my uncle Johnny,” the singer writes.

After Beyoncé thanks more of her close friends and family, she thanks her BeyHive. “To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are,” she says. The “Formation” artist ends her message with, “Love y’all deep, B.”

Renaissance is officially out tomorrow (July 29).