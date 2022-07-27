By Angel Saunders
  /  07.27.2022

It appears the BeyHive may be ringing the alarm after Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance seemingly leaked online. Today (July 27), photos of fully packaged albums with the singer’s picture and tracklist surfaced online. Renaissance was scheduled for a July 29 release.

“High-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album” are making their rounds online, as reported by Variety. Beyoncé made her official album announcement on June 16. The following week (June 20), fans were even more excited when she hinted that her new single, “Break My Soul,” was just hours away. Now, with less than 48 hours until the official release of her seventh studio album, fans are disappointed that her entire project seems to be available. According to reports, the leak originated in Europe.

“Nope, not listening to that album until Friday at midnight. We don’t discuss leaked albums over here. The only ‘leaks’ we focus on are leaked Supreme Court decisions. I’ll wait for #Beyoncé,” a tweet read. Another fan wrote, “Now which one of y’all leaked Beyoncé’s album? Y’all are going to JAIL.” While some supporters stood firm in their decision to defend their queen’s art, others couldn’t resist. “Dear Beyoncé, I’m so sorry, but I’m gonna click on the leaked links,” a post said. It included a viral video of a man in court singing, “Your Honor, I’m sorry sorry sorry. To my mother, I’m sorry sorry sorry. To the victim, I’m sorry sorry sorry.”

Beyoncé released the album’s tracklist last week. It includes songs like “Cuff It,” “Plastic Off the Sofa” and “America Has a Problem.” Variety reached out to reps for Beyoncé, as well as Columbia Records, but have not yet received a response. It’s not often that the Houston native makes public statements, so we will continue to monitor this story and see what happens next.

