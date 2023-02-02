Photo: NBC/Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Quavo is set to pay tribute to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff at the Grammy Awards. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Recording Academy announced the lineup for this year’s In Memoriam segment, which remembers some beloved musicians who’ve passed away since the last awards ceremony.

The 31-year-old rapper will perform his heartfelt song “Without You,” which was made in honor of Takeoff, alongside the Maverick City Music choir. On the track, he opened up about how he’s been dealing with the loss:

“Tears rollin’ down my eyes (Mm-hm), can’t tell you how many times I cried (Can’t tell you how many times I cried)/ Days ain’t the same without you (No), I don’t know if I’m the same without you (Nah, I ain’t the same)/ Remember the days we smoked big blunts together, remember the days we rocked out Coachella (Them days)/ Remember the days we ain’t have our s**t together (S**t), on the Nawfside, times was hard, but them days was better…” 

The song features Vory and was produced by Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, Mike Dean and others.

“The 2023 #GRAMMYs will include an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those from the creative community that we lost this year,” the Recording Academy wrote in their announcement on Instagram. “The segment will feature @spaceykacey performing ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ in a tribute to three-time GRAMMY winner and 18-time nominee Loretta Lynn; @SherylCrow, @MickFleetwoodOfficial and @BonnieRaittOfficial honoring three-time GRAMMY winner Christine McVie with ‘Songbird,’ and @maverickcitymusic joining @quavohuncho for ‘Without You’ as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 7:00 p.m. EST.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ace Hood drops off new "OMG (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Proposed Massachusetts bill would reduce inmates' sentences in exchange for organs

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

New Jersey borough council member found fatally shot in her car

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. revokes membership for officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Check out Tobe Nwigwe's freestyle on "Sway In The Morning"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

SahBabii returns with "How Bout U?" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Sada Baby and his crew turn up in "CASADA JR" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Wizkid becomes the only African musician to be nominated at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Will Hill drops off new visual for "Everything I Wanted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Studio Sessions | Buda Da Future helped Dave East work through grief in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.02.2023

Icewear Vezzo drops off new "Rob Who" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Tyre Nichols' mom calls for police reform during heartbreaking tribute at his funeral

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Jane Handcock's 'World of Women' project makes its way to streaming platforms

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams on the music platform

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Awards Shows
Migos
News
Quavo
Rap
RIP
Shootings
Takeoff

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ace Hood drops off new "OMG (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Proposed Massachusetts bill would reduce inmates' sentences in exchange for organs

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

New Jersey borough council member found fatally shot in her car

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. revokes membership for officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Check out Tobe Nwigwe's freestyle on "Sway In The Morning"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

SahBabii returns with "How Bout U?" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Sada Baby and his crew turn up in "CASADA JR" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Wizkid becomes the only African musician to be nominated at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Will Hill drops off new visual for "Everything I Wanted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Studio Sessions | Buda Da Future helped Dave East work through grief in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.02.2023

Icewear Vezzo drops off new "Rob Who" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Tyre Nichols' mom calls for police reform during heartbreaking tribute at his funeral

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Jane Handcock's 'World of Women' project makes its way to streaming platforms

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams on the music platform

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
News

Snoop Dogg to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Other members of this year’s class include Sade Adu, Teddy Riley, and more.
By Regina Cho
  /  01.18.2023
View More