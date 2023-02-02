Quavo is set to pay tribute to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff at the Grammy Awards. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Recording Academy announced the lineup for this year’s In Memoriam segment, which remembers some beloved musicians who’ve passed away since the last awards ceremony.

The 31-year-old rapper will perform his heartfelt song “Without You,” which was made in honor of Takeoff, alongside the Maverick City Music choir. On the track, he opened up about how he’s been dealing with the loss:

“Tears rollin’ down my eyes (Mm-hm), can’t tell you how many times I cried (Can’t tell you how many times I cried)/ Days ain’t the same without you (No), I don’t know if I’m the same without you (Nah, I ain’t the same)/ Remember the days we smoked big blunts together, remember the days we rocked out Coachella (Them days)/ Remember the days we ain’t have our s**t together (S**t), on the Nawfside, times was hard, but them days was better…”

The song features Vory and was produced by Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, Mike Dean and others.

“The 2023 #GRAMMYs will include an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those from the creative community that we lost this year,” the Recording Academy wrote in their announcement on Instagram. “The segment will feature @spaceykacey performing ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ in a tribute to three-time GRAMMY winner and 18-time nominee Loretta Lynn; @SherylCrow, @MickFleetwoodOfficial and @BonnieRaittOfficial honoring three-time GRAMMY winner Christine McVie with ‘Songbird,’ and @maverickcitymusic joining @quavohuncho for ‘Without You’ as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 7:00 p.m. EST.