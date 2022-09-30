Yesterday (Sept. 29), fans were stunned to learn Trevor Noah was stepping down from his role as the host of “The Daily Show.” He made his announcement during a live taping, noting that it’s been “seven years” since he signed on for the gig.

“I was chatting to Roy Wood Jr. (a correspondent for the series) yesterday when we finished the show, and he reminded me that it has been seven years since we started ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,’” he began as he sat at his desk. His heartfelt revelation went on for around five minutes.

Noah continued, “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”

While speaking to viewers, Noah noted that his role as the host came rather quickly. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know, I was handed the keys,” he shared. The Comedy Central host alluded to wanting to have more time to pursue other goals. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he said.

Gasps of surprised audience members could be heard throughout his announcement, however, supporters seemed to respect his decision. “I’m one of his biggest fans. Love his humor, his intelligence, his history. Born in South Africa during a time when being biracial could cost you and your parents everything. Anyway, I just found out Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show.’ I’ll miss him,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “The way Trevor Noah transformed ‘The Daily Show’ does not get enough credit. That’s not a slight against Jon Stewart, but following that show was an unenviable task that would not have worked without reinventing the wheel, and Noah made it work and set the show up for a future.”

Following Noah’s announcement, the network released a statement: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on [the] next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

