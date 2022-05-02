Trevor Noah kept it all the way real at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 30).

Due to the pandemic, the dinner hadn’t been held in over two years, but Noah welcomed its return with a bang. The comedian did not hold back as he kept the crowd of distinguished guests entertained.

While on the mic, Noah greeted First Lady Doctor Jill Biden. “Give it up for her,” he started. “You know, interesting fact — even as First Lady, Doctor Biden continued her teaching career. The first time the presidential spouse has ever done so. Congratulations,” he said before changing his tune.

“You might think it’s because she loves teaching so much, but it’s actually because she’s still paying off her student debts. I’m sorry about that, Jill. I guess you should’ve voted for Bernie,” Noah quipped.

Before taking office, President Biden expressed support for widespread student loan forgiveness. And while payments have repeatedly been paused, more relief is needed. Current reports say that the President is now considering wiping $10,000.00 from each person’s debt, with a decision hopefully coming in the following weeks.

After greeting the First Lady, Noah turned his attention to the Commander-in-Chief.

“You know sir, can I just say I think everyone will agree that it’s actually nice to once again have a President who’s not afraid to come to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and hear jokes about himself,” Noah said as the crowd cheered.

“I’ll be honest. If you didn’t come, I totally would’ve understood. Because these people have been so hard on you — which I don’t get. Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up. Everything.”

The Bidens and the crowd laughed at the comedian’s honest jokes.

Noah also used his time at the podium to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and acknowledge the journalists who are risking their lives to tell the story. The comedian expressed his gratitude for being able to stand in front of a crowd in America and tell the truth about current issues, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable.

“I stood here tonight and I made fun of the president of the United States. And I’m going to be fine,” Noah said. He then turned to Biden and asked, “I am going to be fine, right?”

On Saturday, Noah became the first African to host the esteemed event.