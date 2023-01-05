In November 2022, Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston. Since then, members of the hip hop community have released tributes to the late rapper, such as Boosie with “Rocket Man“ and Gucci Mane with “A Letter To Takeoff.” Ten days after his murder, the influential emcee was also remembered in a “Celebration of Life” event at the State Farm Arena in his home city of Atlanta.

Today (Jan. 5), Quavo, who was Takeoff’s uncle and lifelong collaborator, unveiled a brand new song dedicated to his late cohort. Titled “Without You,” the heartfelt offering sees him reflecting on the memories he had with his fellow Migos member and opening up about how he has been dealing with the loss:

“Tears rollin’ down my eyes (Mm-hm), can’t tell you how many times I cried (Can’t tell you how many times I cried)/ Days ain’t the same without you (No), I don’t know if I’m the same without you (Nah, I ain’t the same)/ Remember the days we smoked big blunts together, remember the days we rocked out Coachella (Them days)/ Remember the days we ain’t have our s**t together (S**t), on the Nawfside, times was hard, but them days was better”

Patrick Clark is the man accused of fatally shooting the “HOTEL LOBBY” rapper. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 33-year-old was released on a $1 million bond and is now on house arrest.

Takeoff’s last music release was October 2022’s Only Built For Infinity Links, a joint album with Quavo. The project spanned 18 songs and included features from NBA YoungBoy, Mustard, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane. Since his passing, his family has launched The Rocket Foundation in his honor, which will “support programs that are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence,” according to its website.

Press play on Quavo’s new “Without You” tribute to Takeoff down below.