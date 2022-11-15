On Nov. 1, Takeoff tragically passed away after being shot in Houston, Texas. Since then, fans, loved ones, and the hip hop community have continued to pay tribute to the late rapper. The most recent artist to share some words about the unfortunate loss is Gucci Mane, who released his brand new “Letter To Takeoff” track today (Nov. 15). The accompanying visual is directed by Joe Yung Spike and sees the Atlanta native processing his grief as he walks around a graveyard delivering his pain-filled bars:

“Just left another funeral, I shed a tear, I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real/ I think about the memories, it give me chills, I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real, like, how the f**k we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God, but, damn, Takeoff was perfеct/ I go from sad to mad, I’ve been through every stagе of grief, we need some time to heal, but my job got no work relief”

In related news, Mane signed rap artist Baby Racks to his 1017 record label at the top of this month, only to drop him within 24 hours after Racks tweeted something following Takeoff’s death that the veteran rapper was not fond of. “Congratulations to Babyracks1017, [the] first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017,” Mane wrote.

Plenty of OGs have chimed in about their memories with the late Migos member, including Lil Kim, who fondly reflected about the times he brought a smile to her face. “Every time I saw [Takeoff] off stage out somewhere, he made me smile or laugh. Not because he was smiling back, because most the time he wasn’t… but because he always had a blunt in his mouth,” Kim wrote.

Be sure to press play on Gucci Mane’s “Letter To Takeoff” music video down below.