Tributes honoring Takeoff’s memory continue to flood social media as the hip hop community collectively grieves his passing, and Lil’ Kim is among the latest stars to contribute.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the youngest Migos member was fatally wounded when gunshots rang out at a private party in Houston on Nov. 1. Two other attendees also sustained nonlethal wounds in the incident. At this time, authorities have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

On Friday (Nov. 11), Takeoff’s family held a public memorial at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The service was attended by Takeoff’s fans, collaborators, and industry peers. Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, and Chloe Bailey were among the artists who performed at the memorial as well.

That evening, several artists — including 50 Cent, Cardi B, and Lil’ Kim — publicly paid their respects to the 28-year-old musician online. The Queen Bee took Takeoff’s passing especially hard and took to Instagram to reflect on her past encounters with the rapper.

“Every time I saw [Takeoff] off stage out somewhere, he made me smile or laugh. Not because he was smiling back, because most the time he wasn’t…but because he always had a blunt in his mouth,” Kim wrote, fondly recalling times when Takeoff would be “vibed tf out, in his own zone, and out of the way.”

Kim continued her post by expressing how she was “excited for the next level” of Takeoff’s career and said he was “getting ready to shine so bright.” Kim called the artist “the brightest…coolest angel,” before signing off, “I hope God let’s u smoke up there.”

In Cardi’s post, she reflected on how Migos will never be the same without Takeoff, writing: “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable, and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

And for the first time in almost two weeks, Quavo shared several posts on Instagram. In the first, he paid tribute to his nephew with a series of photos from their childhood as well as those of them as successful Grammy winners. The second was an emotional open letter.

He wrote, “Me and you knew we were always [going to be] with each other for life… I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you.”