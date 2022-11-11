The world continues to mourn the monumental loss of another rapper gone far too soon as Takeoff was laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11).

As fans and friends are still taking to social media to pay homage to the late Migos rapper, many have called out how the weather in the Georgia city matched the solemn mood felt by the hip hop community since his passing. “My granny told me if it rains on a funeral God’s got them,” wrote one user via Twitter along with a video of the processional for today’s homegoing service. “Long live Takeoff.”

Check out the post below.

My granny told me if it rains on a funeral Gods got them🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 long live takeoff🚀🚀🚀❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/NEaiMsXuwj — Dominique (@Weeavy) November 11, 2022

Another person pointed out today’s date along with the presence of heavy rain. “He died 11/1, his funeral 11/11, and it’s raining,” she wrote. “Takeoff made it to heaven. Long live Takeoff.” Although the funeral, which was held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, was open to the public, the event was still very private with no media or phone usage allowed inside. While some fans questioned the reason that the services were not live streamed, someone else noted the quiet, reserved nature of the Atlanta native. “He was a private person alive and us ATLiens knew that,” said the user. “Respect his privacy after death as well. It’s a sad, rainy day in Atlanta. We hurting.”

Per a previous report from REVOLT, fellow emcee Meek Mill also took to social media to send his condolences to Takeoff and explain his remorse for missing the funeral. “Rip to [Takeoff]. I barely believe in this s**t we living in. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You [changed] [the] rules [for sure] my boy! And I apologize for missing your funeral. Ima forever rep y’all boys!”

Check out more Takeoff tributes below. May his legacy live on forever.

Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules forsure my boy! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and I apologize for missing your funeral 🤲🏾 ima forever rep y’all boys! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 11, 2022

He died 11/1, his funeral 11/11, and it’s raining🥺 takeoff made it to heaven❤️ Long Live Takeoff — ɴᴜᴍʙ 🦋 (@saddariabee) November 11, 2022

I’m happy Take Off’s funeral was not streamed and his family and loved ones received the opportunity to grieve without it becoming a spectacle. 🚀🕊️ — Beans🌸 (@hello_bre) November 11, 2022

Today is your funeral and it’s pouring down here in ATL. You will be missed and your impact of the Culture will never be forgotten. Rest easy Takeoff. 🎤🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/KN9fpSVHIz — 𝙿𝚑𝚎𝚗𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚘𝚗 🖋🔥 (@QUEENO804) November 11, 2022

Takeoff dying and ATL having a funeral for him is just unreal for me. I really can’t wrap my mind around it. This is so sad dawg. — Coco Michelle 👱🏽‍♀️💅🏽 (@coco_michelle__) November 11, 2022

Between Takeoff Funeral and going to see Black Panther later.. this gone be a sad day pic.twitter.com/QkBIMjP5Na — Ya Favorite Drunk Uncle (@YungLoso_10) November 11, 2022

Seeing Takeoff and Funeral in the same sentence is still blowing my mind. — L (@solodeauxleaux) November 11, 2022