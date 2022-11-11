Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  11.11.2022

The world continues to mourn the monumental loss of another rapper gone far too soon as Takeoff was laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11).

As fans and friends are still taking to social media to pay homage to the late Migos rapper, many have called out how the weather in the Georgia city matched the solemn mood felt by the hip hop community since his passing. “My granny told me if it rains on a funeral God’s got them,” wrote one user via Twitter along with a video of the processional for today’s homegoing service. “Long live Takeoff.”

Check out the post below.

Another person pointed out today’s date along with the presence of heavy rain. “He died 11/1, his funeral 11/11, and it’s raining,” she wrote. “Takeoff made it to heaven. Long live Takeoff.” Although the funeral, which was held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, was open to the public, the event was still very private with no media or phone usage allowed inside. While some fans questioned the reason that the services were not live streamed, someone else noted the quiet, reserved nature of the Atlanta native. “He was a private person alive and us ATLiens knew that,” said the user. “Respect his privacy after death as well. It’s a sad, rainy day in Atlanta. We hurting.”

Per a previous report from REVOLT, fellow emcee Meek Mill also took to social media to send his condolences to Takeoff and explain his remorse for missing the funeral. “Rip to [Takeoff]. I barely believe in this s**t we living in. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You [changed] [the] rules [for sure] my boy! And I apologize for missing your funeral. Ima forever rep y’all boys!”

Check out more Takeoff tributes below. May his legacy live on forever.

