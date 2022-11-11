It is a sad day in Atlanta as fans gather to mourn the loss of hip hop icon Takeoff. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Migos member was tragically shot and killed while attending a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on Nov. 1. Local police are still investigating the incident, but do not believe the rapper was targeted in the violent act.

Takeoff’s funeral is being held at the State Farm Arena in Downtown Atlanta today (Nov. 11). Doors opened at 11 a.m. local time and the service is scheduled for noon. Hip hop legend Da Brat shared a video of the venue from the window of the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” where she works as a radio host. “#RIPTAKEOFF We #SALUTE YOU. Thank you for [your] contribution to the culture. [Y’all] (Migos) changed the game. Your flow was da illest. You WILL be MISSED,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “From the radio station looking out the window, damn. We love you, bruh,” she said as she shared footage of the somber scene.

rain on funeral day … Growing up i was told if it rains on a funeral day that means the person that passed away has made it to heaven 🕊️ #TakeOff 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Uxzsk3sBW2 — ℙ-Ɲomenal Sports (@P_NomenalSports) November 11, 2022

“Today is your funeral and it’s pouring down here in ATL. You will be missed and your impact [on] the culture will never be forgotten. Rest easy, Takeoff,” a fan wrote. CNN reporter Eliott C. McLaughlin shared posts from the arena as well. “Rain [is] not an issue as people queue in a solid drizzle for #TakeoffFuneral. Takeoff [and] Migos were courtside regulars at State Farm for Hawks [games]. Their music has bellowed through the PA system during timeouts and replay reviews for years,” the reporter tweeted along with a photo of guests lined up outside the venue.

Many saw the rain as a beautiful sign. “Damn today [is] Takeoff’s funeral and it’s pouring down raining, so you already know he got his wings,” a fan wrote. Although fans across the world wished his service could have been live-streamed, they respected his family’s decision to keep it private. Phones are not permitted inside the venue and are being collected before entry. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native was just 28 years old at the time of his death.

See related posts below.

Today is your funeral and it’s pouring down here in ATL. You will be missed and your impact of the Culture will never be forgotten. Rest easy Takeoff. 🎤🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/KN9fpSVHIz — 𝙿𝚑𝚎𝚗𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚘𝚗 🖋🔥 (@QUEENO804) November 11, 2022

Rain not an issue as people queue in a solid drizzle for #Takeofffuneral. Takeoff & Migos were courtside regulars at State Farm for Hawks game. Their music has bellowed through the PA system during timeouts and replay reviews for years. pic.twitter.com/yMpH3oSWl1 — Eliott C. McLaughlin (@ByEliott) November 11, 2022

Today the city of Atlanta and the hip-hop community as a whole will honor the life of Kirshnik Khari Ball (Takeoff) at State Farm Arena. His funeral service will start at 12:00p 🥲🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vJw4MMNxjG — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 11, 2022

They’re NOT streaming #takeofffuneral !! He was a private person alive and us ATLiens knew that. Respect his privacy afterdeath as well. It’s a sad rainy day in Atlanta. We hurting. pic.twitter.com/kFmSY4O6SK — Speaking My Emotions (@MyDeepThoughs_) November 11, 2022

Damn today Takeoff funeral and it’s pouring down raining so you already know he got his wings🥺🙏🏽 — B. (@thebrittini) November 11, 2022

Today is the day of Takeoff’s Funeral Arrangements set to be held at the State Farm Arena. This still doesn’t feel real. Rest Easy 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ySqfV6wDG2 — HipHopConnoisseur (@__RiseAbove_) November 11, 2022

I wish they could livestream Takeoff's funeral. I mean, he's a global superstar and his fans would love to witness his send-off. But issorait, gotta respect the family's wishes. pic.twitter.com/52mj1reeww — Gladiator in jeans 🇰🇪 (@eduzmi) November 11, 2022

my granny has this saying that: “if it rains on the day of a funeral, they fa sho going to heaven” . . well God gave Takeoff a hurricane 😩🙏🏾

rest easy King. — Moe (@moe2the_) November 11, 2022

I’m really sad they’re not streaming Takeoff’s funeral, but I get it. — Bae (@ColdCaseLover_) November 11, 2022

Line wrapped around State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. People waiting to attend Takeoff’s funeral, which starts at 12. Live coverage on @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/YrnwGvknD6 — Rachel Aragon (@RachelANews) November 11, 2022

Takeoff was a private person, there is NO WAY you should be upset about his funeral not being live streamed . . . No Way!! — 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮✨💫 (@freethespirit_) November 11, 2022