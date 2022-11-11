Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.11.2022

It is a sad day in Atlanta as fans gather to mourn the loss of hip hop icon Takeoff. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Migos member was tragically shot and killed while attending a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on Nov. 1. Local police are still investigating the incident, but do not believe the rapper was targeted in the violent act.

Takeoff’s funeral is being held at the State Farm Arena in Downtown Atlanta today (Nov. 11). Doors opened at 11 a.m. local time and the service is scheduled for noon. Hip hop legend Da Brat shared a video of the venue from the window of the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” where she works as a radio host. “#RIPTAKEOFF We #SALUTE YOU. Thank you for [your] contribution to the culture. [Y’all] (Migos) changed the game. Your flow was da illest. You WILL be MISSED,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “From the radio station looking out the window, damn. We love you, bruh,” she said as she shared footage of the somber scene.

“Today is your funeral and it’s pouring down here in ATL. You will be missed and your impact [on] the culture will never be forgotten. Rest easy, Takeoff,” a fan wrote. CNN reporter Eliott C. McLaughlin shared posts from the arena as well. “Rain [is] not an issue as people queue in a solid drizzle for #TakeoffFuneral. Takeoff [and] Migos were courtside regulars at State Farm for Hawks [games]. Their music has bellowed through the PA system during timeouts and replay reviews for years,” the reporter tweeted along with a photo of guests lined up outside the venue.

Many saw the rain as a beautiful sign. “Damn today [is] Takeoff’s funeral and it’s pouring down raining, so you already know he got his wings,” a fan wrote. Although fans across the world wished his service could have been live-streamed, they respected his family’s decision to keep it private. Phones are not permitted inside the venue and are being collected before entry. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native was just 28 years old at the time of his death.

