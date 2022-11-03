It’s undeniably hard to face the fact that Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston earlier this week. Millions woke up to the news that on Nov. 1, around 2:30 a.m., the Georgia native did not survive an incident at a private party in a Houston bowling alley. Today (Nov. 3), Kevin “Coach K” Lee, co-founder of the label the slain musician was signed to, Quality Control Music, issued a statement.

“Damn, this is tough and I never wanted to have to do this. One of the kindest, [most humble and] caring human beings I’ve ever met. I’m so sad that this young brother didn’t get a chance to grow old,” Coach K began in an Instagram post. He continued discussing the group member many fans labeled an introvert who only made hits and went home. “Takeoff and I had similar characteristics. Very quiet, shy, but very outspoken with charisma and knowledgeable of everything going on.” The industry titan shared how the “Stir Fry” artist “had a real connection” with everyone he met.

Coach K recalled how when Takeoff was working on his 2018 solo album, the rapper reached out to him to be sure the artwork was perfect. “I remember when he called me and said, ‘Coach, I know you collect art. It’s this artist that I like, he makes these Flyboys.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s Hebru Brantley. That’s my boy.’ Takeoff said, ‘I want him to do my album cover.’ I said, ‘Bet. I’m going to make that happen.’” He discussed how the artist wanted to be depicted flying into space.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, Takeoff. You [were] heavy on my mind. I’ll love you forever,” the Quality Control co-founder wrote. Coach K urged “young brothers… to stop this senseless violence.” He added, “Young brothers [and] sisters should be [given] a chance to get to grow old. PLEASE start caring about life more. I’m truly heartbroken.” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there was “no reason to believe [Takeoff] was involved in anything criminal at the time.”