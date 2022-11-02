For almost a decade, rap supergroup Migos dominated the music charts. They achieved many accomplishments, such as tying with The Beatles for the most simultaneous Hot 100 entries of any group on the Billboard charts in 2018. Recently, the trio — which consisted of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — disbanded, and the latter two formed the duo Unc and Phew.

As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (Nov. 1), Takeoff’s life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed. At the time, he and Quavo were at a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas. There are varying accounts of what led to his death, including individuals possibly engaging in a heated argument following a game of dice. One thing is for certain, Takeoff is truly missed.

Offset changed his profile to Takeoff I can’t imagine how he’s feeling 💔 pic.twitter.com/7qjXHC9iil — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) November 2, 2022

Today (Nov. 2), Offset, who was not present at the time of the shooting, changed his Instagram photo to a smiling picture of the slain artist. “Offset changed his profile to Takeoff. I can’t imagine how he’s feeling,” a fan tweeted. At this time, neither Offset nor Quavo has given a public statement about the tragedy. Since Takeoff’s death, fans have come together on social media to share their appreciation of the group’s bond and impact. “Offset was really looking like a whole proud father the way he reacted to Takeoff’s freestyle,” a fan wrote. The tweet included a video of Offset bobbing his head and smiling as Takeoff rapped at Los Angeles radio station Power 106.

Another fan posted an infamous interview clip, saying, “This was my favorite video! When Takeoff said, ‘Do it look like I was left off ‘Bad and Boujee?’’ It sent me. But it’s the way Quavo and Offset [were] ready to set things straight. I wish them nothing more than healing.” One person shared a video of the trio on an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” with host James Corden. The fan lovingly wrote, “These fools were inseparable. My heart goes out to both Quavo [and] Offset.” Another person who shared the same clip said, “This is how I AM remembering TAKEOFF. This was TOO funny.” In the video, the rappers sang their own version of a Whitney Houston song, complete with their signature ad-libs.

As many shared their favorite memories, others asked people to “stop trying to rush Offset and Quavo for statements.” Another said, “Neither of them [owes] any of us a statement at this exact moment. They’re in pain. They’re mourning. They don’t need to be by an iPhone or a laptop to cater to any of us first.”

See related tweets below.

Offset was really looking like a whole proud father the way he reacted to Takeoff's freestyle 🥲 Long Live TakeOff 💔🙏pic.twitter.com/aHSemSffEG — rapczn  (@rapczn) November 1, 2022

This was my favorite video! When Takeoff said “do it look like I was left off bad and boujee” it sent me. But it’s the way Quavo and Offset where ready to set things straight. I wish them nothing more than healing pic.twitter.com/L2y3auPphD — Baby K⁷ ⟬⟭ (@KoriKoraima) November 2, 2022

These fools were inseparable. My heart goes out to both Quavo & Offset💔. https://t.co/t5jCakp1ya — Tv_FiEnD (@TvFiEnD5) November 1, 2022

Because #offset, #CardiB, #Quavo keep being repeated in this conversation: the bare fact is nether of them don’t owe any of us a statement at this exact moment. They’re in pain. They’re mourning. They don’t need to be by an iPhone or a laptop to cater to any of us first. — Aallyhia is seeing WAKANDA FOREVER ✊🏽🌅 (@AallyhiasPages) November 2, 2022

Quavo and Offset gotta come back together and carry the Migos legacy. Do it for Takeoff man. — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) November 1, 2022

That era when Takeoff and Quavo were holding down the fort while Offset was locked up… you had to be there — nelly mancini (@nellychillin) November 1, 2022

Quavo admitted that Takeoff was the best migo. Offset also added that in their hometown, everyone rated Takeoff the most. RIP #Takeoff pic.twitter.com/ho5JschBGZ — ً ؘ (@j_ldn__) November 1, 2022