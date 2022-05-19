This Friday (May 20), Quavo and Takeoff will be making their debut as Unc and Phew via a new single titled “Hotel Lobby.” While the announcement came as a surprise to many, “Hotel Lobby” was actually teased on Migos’ Instagram account as far back as February, with Quavo and the song’s producer Murda Beatz sharing snippets a short time later.

All in all, the track sees Quavo and Takeoff delivering the boastful, street-oriented raps that they’re known for:

“Water on me like the sauna, karats on pointers, all these commas, I won’t fumble, Migo gunnas out the jungle, got off, fuck a frontal, nigga, cake on me, no funnel, drop top feeling like stunna, Getting these plays, don’t run ’em, Chrome Heart wallet, smoke my product, take 3 vibes to the tropics, niggas wasn’t shit, I was outside just serving narcotics…”

As seen on social media, “Hotel Lobby” will also be accompanied by a matching visual that seems to take inspiration from the 90s cult classic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas — something that had previously been done by peers like Lil Wayne and The Weeknd.

Unfortunately, the creation of Unc and Phew has also sparked rumors of turmoil within Migos‘ camp, as Offset hasn’t joined in on any promotion. In addition, fans have noticed that Offset (as well as his wife Cardi B) no longer follow Quavo or Takeoff on IG, further fanning flames that none of the parties have officially confirmed.

Last year, Migos released the third and presumably final installment of their Culture series, which came with 19 cuts and contributions from Cardi, Drake, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. A deluxe edition with five additional songs made landfall less than a week later.

Check out the announcements for “Hotel Lobby” below.