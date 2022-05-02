Last week, Migos rapper Quavo celebrated his annual Huncho Day flag football event and used proceeds to assist single mothers in Atlanta.

“Giving Back Feels Better Than Receiving! 150k To The #tenderfoundation To Help All Single Moms Across Atlanta Ga HUNCHO DAY X LEGENDS. We Did It Kids!” he said in a social media post.

The Tender Foundation is an organization that bridges the financial gap and provides a safety net for single moms living on the margins in Atlanta — believing that a little “tender loving” can go a long way for families in need.

According to its mission statement, the foundation has created a safe space where mothers can care for their children without stress brought on by factors such as poverty. The organization provides emergency bill pay assistance with rent and utilities, grocery store gift cards and specific needs like diapers from their diaper bank.

“Successful Huncho Day! 4 Years In a Row. It’s All About Bringing Our Ppl Together Giving Back And Showing The Culture In Numbers WE ARE BIG!!! Everyone Who Came Out I Really Appreciate it. Cho Got U 1 To ours Sponsors Im Grateful For All The Donations For #quavocaresfoundation if we raise a lot we Can Change A lot!” Quavo said in another post from the weekend.

One of the sponsors of the event was the ​​athletic apparel brand Legends.

Legends Founder and Chief Creative Officer Scott Hochstadt released a statement saying, “When Quavo came on as an investor in Legends, he knew he wanted to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind collection that would celebrate the place and culture he grew up in.” He continued, “We’re honored to bring his vision to life and support his continuous pursuit of giving back to North Atlanta.”

Quavo and Legends teamed up to design a limited-edition mesh tech jersey and shorts for the collection. The drop is called Nawf Legends and launched exclusively on Ntwrk.

The football game took place on Saturday (April 30).