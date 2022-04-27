It looks like Quavo’s Hollywood dreams are on the up-and-up. After the Migos member shot his shot at joining Jack Harlow in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot, the rapper has been cast in a new action thriller.

The film, led by Quality Films and Trioscope is titled Takeover. He will portray a parolee by the name of Guy Miller who is on a mission to get his life back on track in the midst of being led into dangerous street racing in Atlanta.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” said the 31-year-old entertainer. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

No stranger to the acting scene, Quavo has starred in series including “Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” “Star,” as well as “Narcos: Mexico.”

A jack of all trades, Quavo also flaunted his basketball skill in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Going two for two in the film industry, Quavo also has a role in Randall Emmett’s film, Wash Me in the River which is set to premiere sometime this year.

The upcoming film will be spearheaded by the film division of the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music record label founded by Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. It is currently home to artists like Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty and more.

Takeover will be directed by Greg Jonkajtys. The script comes from Marvel’s Agent Carter’s Brandon Easton and Die Hard’s Jeb Stuart.

Despite his breakout in the film industry, Quavo continues to show up with the music. Aside from his recent track, “Shooters Inside My Crib,” the Atlanta-bred emcee has hopped on tracks with Bobby Shmurda and the late Pop Smoke.

In 2018, he released his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho.