Takeoff’s last official solo project release was 2018’s The Last Rocket. Today (Mar. 11), he presents his first release without his Migos cohorts in a while by dropping a brand new single titled “Crypto.” The freshly released song boasts an assist from Rich the Kid and production by DJ Durel, 808iden & Melee Beats. On “Crypto,” Takeoff and Rich The Kid drop some bars about the digital currency:

Let’s go, she want the info (She do) I wanna to talk about crypto/ I’m tryna leave that boy bloody (Ooh) like Bron when he threw the elbow (Bron)/ Strings sticky, cup muddy (Mud) closet lookin’ like Rodeo (Come look)/

Twenty chickens in the kitchen (They all bad) it was just me and Roekado (Let’s get it) He miss them, sent them on a mission (Mission) my fingers itchin’ ’cause of Benja’s (Itchin’)/ Ain’t poured dirty in a minute (Drank)

Back in June, Migos unveiled the third and presumed final installment of their popular Culture series, which saw 19 tracks with additional appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The project was a big return for the North Atlanta trio, and peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 130,000 album equivalent units — the project was bested by Polo G’s Hall of Fame for the top spot. Not even a full week later, a deluxe edition of Culture III surfaced with five extra songs.

In terms of what Rich The Kid has been up to, he joined forces with Lil Wayne last year to deliver their joint project Trust Fund Babies, a 10-song offering that saw a single feature from YG. He also joined Reazy Renegade and K Camp for a recent collaboration track titled “Ballin.”

Be sure to press play on Takeoff’s brand new music video for “Crypto” featuring Rich The Kid down below.