Miami producer Reazy Renegade has been producing some of our favorite hits for years, and now is putting his foot on the gas as he seeks to establish his name as a solo artist. Just in time for All-Star Weekend 2022, he has linked up this week with K Camp and Rich The Kid to release their new “Ballin (Kevin Durant)” collaboration track. In the freshly released single, K Camp has the honor of opening up the track with some bars that pay homage to the esteemed NBA player:

Ball like I’m Kevin Durant, that boy a thug I know he don’t stand a chance/ Glock in my hand, keep a knife in my pants

Reazy has already worked behind the boards for artists like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ace Hood, Dave East and Moneybagg Yo. Some recognizable tracks include songs like “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, “Phone Jumpin” by Dave East and Wiz Khalifa, and “I Ride” with DJ Khaled and Future. However, the infamous #RenegadeChallenge on TikTok took over the country in 2020, making his tag a recognizable sound everywhere.

It’s been a few months since K Camp rounded up his team for Rare Family, a Rare Sound label-wide collaboration album. The collective then reached back into the vault later on to share a revamped deluxe version of the project titled Rare Family (Reloaded). The Reloaded version adds on eight new tracks, bringing the total to a 20-song tracklist.

In terms of what Rich The Kid has been up to, he joined forces with Lil Wayne last year to deliver their joint project Trust Fund Babies, a 10-song offering that saw a single feature from YG.

Be sure to press play on Reazy Renegade’s brand new single “Ballin (Kevin Durant)” featuring K Camp and Rich The Kid.