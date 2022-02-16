Hip hop is set to dominate All-Star Weekend nearly a week after it shut down the 2022 Super Bowl. On Wednesday (Feb. 16), DJ Khaled announced that he is one of many stars who will represent the culture on All-Star Saturday (Feb. 19). Joining him in Cleveland will be “friends” Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Migos, Gunna, Ludacris and “Amazing” collaborator Mary J. Blige.

The performance — which will go down before the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest — will be the first of many performances that weekend. Hours before the event, KeKe Palmer will take the stage alongside Howard University‘s Showtime Marching Band to sing the U.S. and Black national anthems at the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic.

Then on Sunday (Feb. 20), ahead of the actual All-Star game, Ohio’s own Macy Gray will put her spin on the national anthem. As for the haltime presentation, the NBA will take time to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special tribute to the players who helped make the league what it is today. Per a press release, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson and Usher — who is part-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers — will help to narrate the montage, which will be followed by a closing performance of “Sunshing Star” from legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire.

While the halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI saw hip hop headliners took center stage for the first time, the same isn’t true for the NBA. The basketball league has welcomed hip hop in various ways, inviting the likes of Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, J. Cole and more to put on for the culture at halftime.

The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic will take place at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night festivities at 8 p.m. ET. The following day, and the All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Durant will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. All events will air on TNT.

See DJ Khaled’s post below.