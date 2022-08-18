By Jon Powell
  /  08.18.2022

Currently, Quavo and Takeoff are making their rounds as Unc and Phew, and they’ve already drummed up plenty of excitement with the well-received singles “Hotel Lobby” and “Us vs. Them” alongside Gucci Mane. Today (Aug. 18), they appeared on Elliott Wilson and B.Dot’s “Rap Radar Podcast,” where they opened up about the aforementioned drops, their decision to work on an album as a duo, and much more.

At one point, Wilson brought up “Bad and Boujee,” Migos’ chart-topping hit that appeared on the group’s sophomore LP Culture and featured fellow frontrunner Lil Uzi Vert. Specifically, the legendary journalist asked Takeoff why he didn’t provide a verse for the song, a decision that’s led to a lot of speculation. Before Takeoff could respond, Quavo decided to answer the question for his group member:

I just think it was just timing, we was just trying to get something out. We was actually pissed off because we ain’t have no music out. I think like a couple months before that whole little wave and we was going through the litigation with [300 Entertainment], so we ended up leaking ‘Bad and Boujee’ on SoundCloud first.”

Quavo continued: “S**t, I wasn’t even finna be on it … I had to do my verse on some quick, fast, in a rush s**t. So it was just like everybody running to the song and trying to get it done.”

Culture was released in 2017, complete with 13 songs and — in addition to Uzi — contributions from Gucci, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, and Travis Scott. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 131,000 album-equivalent units sold. Following the Platinum-certified release, Migos kept their momentum going with Culture II and Culture III in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Check out a snippet of Quavo and Takeoff speaking on “Bad and Boujee” below. You can also enjoy the entire “Rap Radar Podcast” episode here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Migos
Quavo
Takeoff

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
Drink Champs

Ne-Yo on his music journey, high-profile collaborations, and marriage | 'Drink Champs'

On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Ne-Yo opens up about his incredible career thus ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.13.2022
View More