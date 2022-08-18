Currently, Quavo and Takeoff are making their rounds as Unc and Phew, and they’ve already drummed up plenty of excitement with the well-received singles “Hotel Lobby” and “Us vs. Them” alongside Gucci Mane. Today (Aug. 18), they appeared on Elliott Wilson and B.Dot’s “Rap Radar Podcast,” where they opened up about the aforementioned drops, their decision to work on an album as a duo, and much more.

At one point, Wilson brought up “Bad and Boujee,” Migos’ chart-topping hit that appeared on the group’s sophomore LP Culture and featured fellow frontrunner Lil Uzi Vert. Specifically, the legendary journalist asked Takeoff why he didn’t provide a verse for the song, a decision that’s led to a lot of speculation. Before Takeoff could respond, Quavo decided to answer the question for his group member:

“I just think it was just timing, we was just trying to get something out. We was actually pissed off because we ain’t have no music out. I think like a couple months before that whole little wave and we was going through the litigation with [300 Entertainment], so we ended up leaking ‘Bad and Boujee’ on SoundCloud first.”

Quavo continued: “S**t, I wasn’t even finna be on it … I had to do my verse on some quick, fast, in a rush s**t. So it was just like everybody running to the song and trying to get it done.”

Culture was released in 2017, complete with 13 songs and — in addition to Uzi — contributions from Gucci, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, and Travis Scott. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 131,000 album-equivalent units sold. Following the Platinum-certified release, Migos kept their momentum going with Culture II and Culture III in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Check out a snippet of Quavo and Takeoff speaking on “Bad and Boujee” below. You can also enjoy the entire “Rap Radar Podcast” episode here.