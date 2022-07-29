Back in May, Quavo and Takeoff made their debut as Unc and Phew with their single titled “Hotel Lobby.” Today (July 29), they circle back to release their latest offering as a duo with “Us vs. Them.” The newly released track boasts an appearance from Gucci Mane and arrives paired with a music video directed by KeeMotion. On the track, Takeoff handles the intro by reminding folks who is on his team:

Fuck the other shit, I’m goin’ for the win (Fuckin’ win), pulled up with that bitch, then pulled off with her friend (Skrr)/ ‘How he get that?’ Ssh, just know we got it in (Brr), yeah, my partner 50 Cent, he shot many men (Brr)/ If it’s us versus them, who you think gon’ win? (Who?), if it’s us versus them, who you think gon’ win? (Bitch)

I’ma spin (Spin, spin), we gon’ slide (Slide), drop that pin, pussy n***a, come outside (Come outside)/ I been runnin’ up that chicken, I ain’t tired (Go), ain’t shed another tear since when my grandma diеd (Grandma)

Last year, Migos released the third installment of their Culture series, which came with 19 cuts and contributions from Cardi, Drake, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Culture III boasted strong singles like “Straightening” and “Type Shit” featuring Cardi B. A deluxe edition with five additional songs made landfall less than a week later.

In regards to what Gucci has been up to, he recently linked up with his home team and dropped off So Icy Gang: The ReUp. The compilation boasts 32 tracks and appearances from his roster including Enchanting, Hotboy Wes, and others.

Be sure to press play on Quavo and Takeoff’s brand new music video for “Us vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane down below.