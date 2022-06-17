Today (June 17), Gucci Mane unveiled his latest compilation So Icy Gang: The ReUp, a deluxe version of 2020’s So Icy Gang, Vol. 1. This go ’round, fans get a whopping 32 tracks with plenty of contributions from the New 1017 roster. Pooh Shiesty, BigWalkDog, BiC Fizzle, Hotboy Wes, Foogiano, Big Scarr, and other members make appearances alongside the likes of BIG30, Veeze, Tay Keith, Quentin Miller, and Key Glock.

Accompanying the new release is a visual for the standout cut “First Impression,” an Honorable C.N.O.T.E.-backed offering that sees Gucci trading bars about sex and money with fellow ATLien Quavo and City Girls’ own Yung Miami:

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression, we both know that you’re sexy, I can’t wait to get you naked, you got my dick hard as the department of corrections, so stop with all that flexin’, baby, bitch, don’t miss your blessing, you only get one chance to make the first impression, I’m all in her intestines to make sure that she get the message…”

Shot by Omar The Director, the accompanying clip begins with shots of Gucci and Yung Miami flexing in a jewelry store. Later on, Quavo is spotted outside with a Maybach truck and several beautiful women.

Currently, Gucci is working on the official follow-up to last year’s Ice Daddy, his fifteenth album that boasted collaborations alongside 2 Chainz, E-40, Project Pat, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and more. Thus far, the Atlanta legend has blessed fans with loose singles like “Serial Killers,” “Blood All On It,” “Publicity Stunt,” and “Rumors,” all of which will presumably appear on the yet-to-be-titled effort.

Press play on Gucci Mane, Quavo, and Yung Miami‘s “First Impression” — and, if you missed it, a full stream of So Icy Gang: The ReUp — below.