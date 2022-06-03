Gucci Mane is thankful for his significant other, and he’s not afraid to tell the world about it. Today (June 3), the Atlanta veteran unveils his latest single “Mrs. Davis,” a full-on dedication to his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir:

“I was at my worst so you deserve my best, I treat you like a queen, ’cause you deserve the best, said I’d get twenty years, she didn’t break a sweat, went from kissin’ in the jail, to kissin’ on a jet, it’s diamonds on her wrists, it’s diamonds on her neck, you showed me loyalty so you get all my respect, yeah, it’s diamonds on your fists, and diamonds on your neck, it’s love and loyalty, so you get all my respect, you know you special to me, that’s why you got my last name…”

Gucci also used to track to address rumors being made in regards to his family as a whole:

“They tryna spread these narratives that we some bad parents, I take care of my kids, their mommas and their grandparents…”

Gucci Mane — real name Radric Davis — and Keyshia Ka’Oir tied the knot in Miami back in 2017, with the event being heavily publicized via the BET series “The Mane Event.” They gave birth to their first son together, Ice Davis, three years later — Gucci‘s fifteenth studio LP Ice Daddy depicts his son on the album’s artwork. In his book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, Gucci gushed about his love for his other half:

“Keyshia was stunning but it was more than that … I’d been with a lot of pretty girls. There was more to her. I may have ﬁrst fell for her beauty, ogling her pictures while I was sitting in the clink, but I quickly began to appreciate her as a person.”

Press play on Gucci Mane‘s “Mrs. Davis” below.