Last night, Yung Miami debuted her new REVOLT series “Caresha Please,” which saw none other than Diddy as her first-ever guest. As expected, the sit-down was electrifying, with the two opening up about their relationship, goals and aspirations, and much, much more.

Scores of fans watched and commented during the premiere, with many praising Yung Miami for what amounted to amazing content, great chemistry with the Bad Boy mogul, and a more personal look into the City Girl‘s life and personality. She was also credited for making such a power move into digital media, further expanding her reach outside of her music career.

Longtime City Girl collaborator JT took to social media to express her joy for Yung Miami‘s big achievement:

“That was sooooooooooo good I’m so proud of you!!!!!! @YungMiami305 #Careshaplease”

Meanwhile, Twitter user @nottramar quoted one of many exchanges between Miami and Diddy that’s sure to go viral in the weeks to come:

“Caresha said “is i fun” and the billionaire said she’s “the funnest”. I know those girls are throwing up…”

To date, City Girls have made major waves in the music industry with three successful bodies of work, beginning with the 2018 mixtape Period. In that same year, the Quality Control-signed duo liberated their debut studio LP Girl Code, a 13-song affair with additional contributions from Cardi B, Lil Baby, and Jacquees. It was following the release of Girl Code that saw Yung Miami holding the proverbial fort down for the brand after JT began her highly publicized prison sentence, representing City Girls on tracks alongside the likes of King Combs, G-Eazy, Moneybagg Yo, Juicy J, Saweetie, and Lil Kim. Upon JT‘s release, the group would keep their momentum going with the top 40 success City on Lock.

Take a peek at some of the more notable tweets about “Caresha Please” below. For the few who missed it, you can press play here.

That was sooooooooooo good I’m so proud of you!!!!!! @YungMiami305 #Careshaplease — JT (@ThegirlJT) June 9, 2022

waiiitttt Diddy and Caresha really got some good chemistry 👏🏾 I’m sitting here watching #CareshaPlease blushing with them 😂 — 👑NIQ NIQ👑 (@niq_muybonita) June 9, 2022

Caresha asked Diddy "What we is" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Wii-Yum (@MrGee54) June 8, 2022

Caresha said “is i fun” and the billionaire said she’s “the funnest”. I know those girls are throwing up https://t.co/WzR2k3CyIU — she by herself (@nottramar) June 10, 2022

Diddy : we go together now?? Caresha: REAL BAD — Brook Brook (@JazJadore) June 9, 2022

Diddy being Caresha first guest is elite marketing — DonebyIsh📸 (@ImmaculateISH) June 9, 2022

Caresha gonna get Diddy arrested in the club, he’s J Lo now — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) June 9, 2022

I fuck with diddy and caresha bond. That’s hard!!!! — ROBBIN💛 (@Robbin_25) June 9, 2022

Caresha & Diddy’s energy together is so fun to watch. You can tell they always laugh together. #CareshaPlease — nurse $hay.✨ (@caneechia) June 9, 2022

Caresha really referred to Diddy as Mr. Billionaire Dick. I love this ghetto bitch! 😂 — rasharé. (@shhharey) June 10, 2022

Diddy “Thats crazy, you was hanging off hood of a car”

Caresha “I’ll hang off yours”

😀😀 #Careshaplease — ♥♥♥ (@_Slim_NoShadyyy) June 9, 2022

Caresha on marriage is me. “When it’s time for me to get tf on.

I wanna go.” pic.twitter.com/CjIIGrZ1rj — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 9, 2022

Caresha is DROP DEAD GORGEOUS — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) June 9, 2022

Mood after watching caresha please pic.twitter.com/zGrnNwPFIK — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 10, 2022

I enjoyed Caresha Please, @YungMiami305. This series is definitely gonna be a hit. Miami is so down to earth and seems like so much fun. — Kai (@SincerelyKai) June 9, 2022