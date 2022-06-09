By Shanique Yates
  /  06.09.2022

Diddy laid the Yung Miami dating rumors to rest in the sneak peek episode of “Caresha Please.”

As previously shared by REVOLT, the new series stars Caresha Brownlee — also known as Yung Miami — one half of City Girls, and will include “real, raw and uncut conversations with the biggest names in the game.” At one point during the episode, Yung Miami asks the REVOLT chairman about his relationship status.

“I’m single,” Diddy shared. “But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life. To be honest, just after my loss, losing Kim, losing Cassie, romantically I needed a time out. I just needed to be single and to be free.”

Yung Miami then chimed in and restructured the question by asking the Bad Boy Records founder to confirm their dating status. “So what we is?” she asked.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, We’re friends,” Diddy explained. “We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

Speaking of great times, he also recalls their first date.“I was supposed to take you surfing,” he recounted. Yung Miami then revealed that she was a no-show. “I was like no, I can’t go surfing with my wig,” she admitted. During the conversation, the Miami native also questioned what led the mogul to start “fucking with a city girl.”

“I mean cause you’re authentic,” Diddy shared. “You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met and you’re authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time.”

Furthermore, Diddy explains there’s more to Yung Miami than meets the eye, noting that Caresha is different. “I get advice from Caresha,” he continued. “Caresha tells me [things] like, ‘Don’t be in ya head.’ You’re just a good friend. Everybody that’s a friend of yours will tell you that you’re a great friend.”

The sneak peek episode of “Caresha Please” is now available for streaming via the REVOLT app. Also, check it out below!

