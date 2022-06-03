It’s a Diddy party! On Wednesday night (June 1), cultural icon Sean “Diddy” Combs brought out the biggest names in the industry to toast to the life of Quality Control Music’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas and, of course, the CÎROC and DeLeón Tequila was flowing.

The “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” artist hosted the Second Annual Black Ball in Atlanta and brought out the who’s who of culture to celebrate the CEO of one of music’s most relevant labels.

Attendees for the night included Migos members Quavo and Takeoff, “Twerkulator” hitmakers the City Girls, Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’Oir, and many more while DJ D-Nice kept the crowd entertained.

Drinks for the black-tie event were finely crafted for the special soiree and featured the DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita, the CÎROC Red Berry QC P and the DeLeón Tequila Repaloma.

If you’re in the mood for one of the delicious drinks, try Thomas’ signature cocktail by using this recipe. Use 1.5oz CÎROC Red Berry Vodka, ½ Creme de Casis, ½ orange liqueur, ½ fresh lime juice, sparkling water and lemon garnish.

The birthday boy arrived in style in a white Rolls-Royce Phantom that perfectly matched his attire. Diddy opted for a white Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Thomas shared his excitement for the star-studded event with a social media post that read, “​​Last night was epic. Thank you to everyone who came out to make this special. great positive energy and y’all was killing them looks last night.” His post included a video showing him getting ready with Quality Control business partner Coach K and highlights of the party, including R&B legend Keith Sweat singing his 1996 hit “Nobody.”

Diddy showed a bit of footage from the night as well. In a post of the icon traveling to the event via private jet, he said, “We did big in ATL for my brother @QCMCEO_P Birthday!!”

Here’s a look at some photos from Wednesday night’s ball showing how it all went down.