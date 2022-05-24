As previously reported by REVOLT, over the weekend New York celebrated The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday in a major way. In an event on Friday (May 20) night honoring the late rapper, Lil Kim revealed that a biopic on her life is on the way.

Friday’s event took place at Guastavino’s on 59th Street. The “Mo Money Mo Problems” rapper, born Christopher Wallace, would have been 50 years old on Saturday (May 21).

While on the red carpet, the Queen Bee told The Post that fans can “absolutely” expect a movie about her life from her journey as a Macy’s store employee to Grammy-winning icon. The “Crush On You” rapper also revealed that the film will come around the release of her upcoming memoir, scheduled for later this year.

“Oh my God,” Lil Kim said. “Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”

Although Biggie was married to “Soon As I Get Home” songstress Faith Evans at the time of his death, Kim shared a special bond with the late rapper. While speaking on the carpet, the Queen Bee shared that she isn’t sure which actress will take on the iconic role.

Sources noted that over the years, Kim has been quite vocal about her disapproval for the 2009 film Notorious which told the story of Biggie’s life. Naturi Naughton was the actress selected to play the “Lady Marmalade” rapper in that movie.

As the Friday night event went on, Kim made sure to say a few words on the late rapper’s behalf. “Happy Biggie 50th everybody!” she said while on stage. “One thing about Lil Kim, she’s gonna ride for B.I.G.” She continued, “This [event] is something that I wanted to [do in effort] to put Biggie’s heart back together again.”

Biggie’s daughter Ty’Anna, 28, and son CJ Wallace, 25, were also in attendance. CJ is the son of Biggie and Evans. “You guys are my heart,” Kim said to his kids while also mentioning Evans as her “sister.” The “Letter to B.I.G.” singer was not present for the celebration.

Fat Joe, Mobb Deep’s Havoc and Lil Cease all made sure to grace the stage in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.

“We love Biggie. This is not the end. We hope to [do this again] next year, bigger and better,” Kim said as the party came to an end.