Today (May 20), Quavo and Takeoff are making their debut as Unc and Phew with their new single titled “Hotel Lobby.” While the announcement of the track earlier this week sparked rumors about internal feuding, “Hotel Lobby” was actually teased on Migos’ Instagram account as far back as February. The new track sees Quavo and Takeoff showing off their well-documented musical chemistry:

Water on me like the sauna, karats on pointers (Woo), all these commas, I won’t fumble (Fumble)/ Migo gunnas out the jungle (Migo), got off, fuck a frontal, n***a (Cash)/ Cake on me, no funnel (Woo, cash) drop top feeling like stunna (Drop top)/ Getting these plays, don’t run ’em (We gone), chrome heart wallet, smoke my product, take 3 vibes to the tropics

N***as wasn’t shit, I was outside just serving narcotics (Narcotics) pass me that stick, n***a might run, I might just pop it (Pop it)/ Livid, I’m with a ho flooded out in the hotel lobby (Let’s get it) hop off a 16 passenger/ This a G5, no, this not a challenger

The creation of Unc and Phew raised eyebrows because Offset is noticeably not in on the action. In addition, fans have pointed out that Offset no longer follow Quavo or Takeoff on IG, further fanning flames that none of the parties have officially confirmed yet.

Last year, Migos released the third installment of their Culture series, which came with 19 cuts and contributions from Cardi, Drake, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Culture III boasted strong singles like “Straightening” and “Type Shit” featuring Cardi B. A deluxe edition with five additional songs made landfall less than a week later.

Be sure to press play on Quavo and Takeoff’s brand new single “Hotel Lobby” down below.