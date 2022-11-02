As authorities try to piece together information to locate the suspects in the death of Migos member Takeoff, Houston officials have shared new details. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Georgia rapper was fatally struck by a stray bullet while at a private event in a Texas bowling alley yesterday (Nov. 1).

Today (Nov. 2), local news station ABC 13 obtained a statement regarding the incident made by Mayor Sylvester Turner. “People are no longer resolving their disputes or their arguments through a fistfight. Now, everyone has access to guns, and so when there’s disagreement, people pull guns and they start shooting. Their future is cut off and family members and friends are left to mourn,” he said. Pierre “Pee” Thomas, the CEO of Takeoff’s label, Quality Control Music, shared similar sentiments in a heartfelt Instagram post last night. “I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to result to violence every time there is a disagreement. It’s OK to love your brother and sister,” Thomas said following Takeoff’s death.

ABC 13 added that the assailant “fired several shots,” which resulted in Takeoff being killed and two others being injured. The other two victims have not been identified, but are expected to recover. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner noted that the unnamed individuals who were injured are a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. Authorities said around 40 people were present at the time of the shooting and have asked anyone with information to please come forward.

Finner revealed that Takeoff’s mother immediately caught a flight to Houston and has been in contact with his department. “I want to pray for this mother. His family and all his friends are in deep pain and shock right now,” the police chief said. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.