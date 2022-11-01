It’s been a rough day ever since news broke that Migos rapper Takeoff was sadly killed this morning (Nov. 1). As previously reported by REVOLT, the 28-year-old was at a private bowling event in Texas when he was fatally shot. His record label, Quality Control Music, issued a statement regarding his untimely death.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss. Kirsnick Khari Ball June 18, 1994 – November 1, 2022,” the label wrote in an Instagram post.

Migos, which consisted of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset, rose to fame with the release of their 2013 single “Versace.” In 2018 the Georgia trio signed with Quality Control Music. According to local Atlanta news station 11 Alive, the label’s co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee knew working with the group was an obvious choice. Coach K described his first time meeting the group, saying, “I walked into this basement. And them boys had this little computer sitting on a chair, a makeshift booth with a blanket covering the booth with a microphone in it. I heard some of the most amazing music that I heard in a long time.”

Their music wasn’t just a hit with the label. In 2017, as Donald Glover, also known as “Childish Gambino,” won a Golden Globe, he shouted the group out. “I’d like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” the “Atlanta” star said at the time. In 2018, the group tied with The Beatles for the most simultaneous Hot 100 entries of any group on the Billboard charts.

Local police have not yet released the names of the suspects involved in Takeoff’s death. A press conference was held this afternoon in which law enforcement officials urged anyone with knowledge of the crime to come forward. We will continue to bring updates as they become available.