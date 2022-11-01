As previously reported by REVOLT, former Migos rapper Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston this morning (Nov. 1). At the time of his death, the Georgia native was attending a private event at a bowling alley when a heated dice game allegedly led to the violent act.

As the news of his passing continues to circulate, more and more people are sharing condolences and expressing their disbelief — including Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor of Georgia. “This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry,” the politician began. She continued, “Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced hip hop and our culture beyond measure.” She concluded her touching post by saying, “My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent.”

Authorities have not yet named any suspects in this case. A spokesperson told sources that although the private event had security guards and they were close enough to hear the gunshots, they did not see who actually did the shooting. Photos and video footage of the aftermath, including Takeoff’s lifeless body, soon began circulating online. Fans slammed social media users who shared the content. ​​“Apparently [there’s] a video of Takeoff floating around [right now]. If you put that s**t on my [timeline, you’re] blocked for life and [you’re] getting cussed out. Y’all so disrespectful and weird,” one person tweeted.

Other fans were stunned at how someone who rarely made headlines for anything other than his craft was taken away so senselessly. “RIP Takeoff. All he ever did was deliver hits and mind his own business. This isn’t fair at all, man,” a fan wrote. Abrams isn’t the only public figure to address the tragedy. Fellow artists like Desiigner and Rich the Kid have also taken to social media to express their grief.

Desiigner went live on Instagram in tears discussing how painful the news was for him. He told fans he would be quitting music after Takeoff’s death. Rich wrote, “Today I lost more than a brother. My twin, my best friend, everything. I don’t wanna believe it, I can’t. The most humble person I know. We used to share shoes [and] clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already. You didn’t deserve that! I can’t stop crying. I love you so much bro, forever.”