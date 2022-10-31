Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.31.2022

Last night (Oct. 30), Georgia Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp hit the stage for the second time for their gubernatorial debate. The event marked the last time the two politicians would go up against each other before election day.

Of the topics discussed were abortion rights and the state’s economy. “The economic pain people are feeling, it’s real. As governor I will not only lower costs, I will put more money into the pockets of working Georgians, of middle-class Georgians, but what I will not do is give tax cuts to the wealthy and the powerful,” Abrams said. Her opponent saw nothing wrong with today’s economy, noting Georgia has the “lowest unemployment rate in the history of our state.”

Kemp feeling that there’s no issue with today’s economy forced viewers to dig up statistics. In response to a tweet from earlier this month that discussed Georgia’s minimum wage in relation to the rising cost of rent, one user said: “Tonight, Brian Kemp lied. When @staceyabrams called him out for his stance on not supporting Georgia’s local governments in tackling the issues of affordable housing and rising rent prices, he said, ‘I did not say those things, [by the way].’ See attached video of him saying those things.” The tweet included two videos, one from a past meeting with the governor stating he did not agree with affordable housing and a clip from last night’s debate.

When it came to the topic of abortions, Abrams stated that the procedure “is a medical choice.” The Democrat noted that the decision should only be determined by a woman and her doctor. “There should not be arbitrary timelines set by men who do not understand biology. This is a law that tells women they have to make a decision about their pregnancy before they know they’re pregnant. In a state with 82 counties without
an OBGYN,” she added.

The debate was hosted by local Atlanta news station WSB-TV 2. Today (Oct. 31), the station reported that Kemp is currently leading in the polls. However, supporters remain hopeful that Abrams will come out on top. “Stacey Abrams will be the governor of Georgia and the first Black woman governor in the history of the United States,” one person tweeted days before the debate.

