Early Tuesday (Nov. 1) morning, news broke on social media that Migos rapper Takeoff was reportedly shot and killed, which immediately sent millions of fans into a panic. After much confusion, the tragic news was confirmed.

Not only did a credible source confirm to REVOLT first, but TMZ soon followed suit and said that the news was true as well. Initially, claims that Quavo was also shot began circulating on the internet. However, those rumors were denied.

Reports claim that Takeoff was shot and killed in a heated game of dice in Houston, Texas. People at the scene sent video of the moment. However, out of respect for Takeoff’s friends, family and other loved ones, REVOLT will not be sharing any footage of his shooting that we’ve obtained.

TMZ claims, “Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM … that’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.”

The outlet continued that “Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff … either in the head or near to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Two other attendees of the dice game were reportedly also shot and taken to a nearby hospital to treat their injures. At this time, they remain alive, but we don’t know the severity of their conditions.

Since day one, Takeoff was always a fan-favorite. Migos, which also consisted of Quavo and Offset up until recently, were and still remain one of today’s elite hip hop groups with classic chart-topping bangers that people can’t stop bumpin’.

Rest in power to Takeoff. Another talented, promising artist gone way too soon — just at the age of 28.

We will keep you updated as this devastating story develops.