It was an extra special episode of the “Big Facts” podcast this week as hosts Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade were joined by Migos members Quavo and Takeoff. Appearing without third member Offset, the pair addressed recent breakup claims and other topics, including what they’ve learned since entering the music business, the future of Migos, and more.

Last month, the pair announced the title and release date of their forthcoming LP Only Built for Infinity Links. The project arrives this Friday (Oct. 7) and is said to be highly inspired by the legendary Wu-Tang Clan’s experience as a group. Like Migos, they ultimately branched off to cultivate their solo careers after leaving a significant imprint in hip hop music and culture. The emcees teased that an evolved sound was on the horizon and discussed some of the classics that contributed to their decade-long careers.

Since coming onto the music scene, Migos’ influence has been undeniable. Thanks to tracks like “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee,” the group set trends in music, pioneering the triplet flow that would later be seen in up-and-coming acts. They influenced hip hop fashion and subsequently shifted the culture as a whole. During their discussion, the “Open It Up” musicians clarified that their forthcoming project would mark their return to rap after establishing their individual brands with the release of solo projects.

“We always set trends,” declared Takeoff, who believes their latest musical effort will meet all of fans’ expectations. “It’s not a lingo yet, just heart,” the rapper said, referring to the time and patience that went into LP. He continued,“When we did Culture III, we was rushing. This right here, we really took our time. You know, we [are] always snapping and doing our thing,” he added.

In a business where eager artists hoping to make their musical careers come true are a dime a dozen, it’s challenging to remain relevant as long as Migos have been. With their many contributions to hip hop culture, the guys were asked what they do outside of the studio to establish themselves as more well-rounded individuals.

For “Go Off” emcee Quavo, aside from much-needed rest on an exotic island or lavish shopping sprees, the rapper finds goodness in giving back.“We make sure the kids straight, around Easter we have Easter Egg hunts, givebacks,” the 31-year-old said. “Pay money, get the shuttles, make sure they’re in and out. We redo schools, we redo jerseys. I got a foundation — Quavo Cares — we give back, we give turkeys. We are doing a Christmas drive; we [are] always trying to give back.”

Takeoff chimed in, encouraging listeners, especially artists, to travel “and just [have] fun so it can just expand your mind and [you] have more stuff to rap about.” “It just gives you stuff when you see things you don’t know,” he added. “You don’t know everything. You learn something new every day.”

Further elaborating on learning, the duo opened up about some of the knowledge they’ve gained since being in the industry, specifically regarding financial literacy and handling the millions they’ve made over the years.“How to spend it. How to use it. How to save it,” Quavo said of his wealth. “I feel like [I’m] just learning how to manage it with taxes and all that s**t. When we first came in, we were 22 when we got the money. So, we was just like ‘fast money.’”

The “Hotel Lobby” emcee admitted the group did not have a bank account for “five, six years straight.” He added, “We used to hide money in the floors, in the walls, s**t like that.” However, along with their success, the rappers have also obtained financial consultants who advise them routinely on their finances and ongoing business endeavors.

Quavo and Takeoff have made strides since branching off as a duo. The two have a song titled “Keys to My Mind” on the legendary Ron Isley’s latest release, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. They talked about what it was like working with the iconic Isley Brothers singer, and Quavo dubbed him an “OG” that is “too cool.” “He’s cooler than us,” Takeoff also revealed before adding, “He’s too smooth.”

Looking at their journey thus far, Big Bank asked if there was anything they’d changed. Quavo admitted there were “a lot of things” before being cut off by Takeoff, who stated he was less likely to take a different path. “Everything happens for a reason, but you gotta just roll with the punches,” he added. “Everything ain’t great; you’re going to have some [bad] times. You just got to know how to deal with them. Just make sure you have a strong family around at those times, and you just got to go through it.” He continued, “We all lose somebody. We all been broke, had to run it up. F**ked it up, ran it back up — just whatever the situation is.”

Staying on the topic of family, DJ Scream asked what many fans have been wondering: “Will there be more Migos? Do you think they’ll be a Culture 4 or more music?” Quavo was the first to weigh in, seemingly cementing the group’s fate, stating, “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” He continued, “Because you know, we just came from a loyal family, s**t, that’s supposed to stick together. And sometimes when s**t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

Takeoff, however, felt slightly more hopeful. “We don’t know all the answers, you feel me? God knows,” he said. “We pray a lot, you know? Whatever ain’t right and however you supposed to see it fit, like, you put it back together or however you do it — we pray. So only time will tell. We always family now, that ain’t gon’ change.”

Last June, Migos canceled their performance at the Governors Ball, citing “circumstances out of our control” just one month after members unfollowed each other on Instagram. Quavo clarified that the issue is between the three Migos rappers. “We stand on real deal, real deal loyalty, and sometimes that s**t ain’t displayed. This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And s**t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

