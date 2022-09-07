All is well between Method Man and Wu-Tang Clan, according to the “Hit ‘em High” rapper. Fans were worried when they noticed he wasn’t on the “NY State of Mind Tour.” Yesterday (Sept. 6), the New York native explained his absence on Instagram Live.

“I f**king love Wu-Tang, wish I could have been on that tour with them,” Method Man said. He continued, “The booking came at a bad time — I was already booked to do a movie. Only reason why I’m coming back saying this is because of my love for my fans, OK? The real fans. Not the ones that’d jump in your DMs and curse you the f**k out and call you all kinds of b**ches.”

Method Man showed support to his fellow group members, noting that they have families to provide for. “My brothers are super duper talented, with or without me. And I know a lot of people, or a few people, have paid their money to see me perform, but that bill said Wu-Tang Clan. And you know, these things happen and dudes do have to feed their families,” he shared.

The entertainer continued, “Albums don’t sell the way they used to, I’m pretty sure you guys know that. So in order to preserve my lifestyle and to feed my family, I had to have alternative means of doing that. And I’m glad to say at 51 years old, I have options. Not everybody can say that. Everyone cannot say that they have options.” With roles in films like How High and Venom, Method Man is no stranger to the big screen.

Most recently, Method Man became a staple as lawyer Davis MacLean on the Starz hit series “Power Book II: Ghost.” In November, he described his character to CNN. “I think Davis eventually wants a seat at the table. He wants to be one of the smartest people in the room, if not the smartest. He’s very ambitious,” he said. The “NY State of Mind Tour”‘ started in St. Louis on Aug. 30 and will run until early October with a final show in Los Angeles on Oct. 4.