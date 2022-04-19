Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are teaming up to co-headline a US tour “NY State of Mind”. The tour will touch down in 25 cities across North America from August 30 to October 4. It’s only right the New York rappers name the tour after Nas’ classic Illmatic track “NY State of Mind”. Nas hailing from Queens and the Wu-Tang Clan repping as the legendary Long Island collective, making this the perfect double feature to give you a taste of the big apple.

Wu-Tang’s debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), recently archived in the Library of Congress, which influenced the sound of rap. As well, their biographical series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is set to return to Hulu for a second season on September 8. Nasir recently delivered an iconic performance at the 2022 Grammys. His latest album Magic with Hitboy as a second release of 2021, following his album released earlier in the year, King’s Disease II.

This summer to fall these MC’s are bringing the heat to a city near you. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (April 26) at 10 a.m. EST on Ticketmaster. You can check out the tour dates below.

NY State of Mind Tour Dates

08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl