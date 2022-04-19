Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are teaming up to co-headline a US tour “NY State of Mind”. The tour will touch down in 25 cities across North America from August 30 to October 4. It’s only right the New York rappers name the tour after Nas’ classic Illmatic track “NY State of Mind”. Nas hailing from Queens and the Wu-Tang Clan repping as the legendary Long Island collective, making this the perfect double feature to give you a taste of the big apple.
Wu-Tang’s debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), recently archived in the Library of Congress, which influenced the sound of rap. As well, their biographical series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is set to return to Hulu for a second season on September 8. Nasir recently delivered an iconic performance at the 2022 Grammys. His latest album Magic with Hitboy as a second release of 2021, following his album released earlier in the year, King’s Disease II.
This summer to fall these MC’s are bringing the heat to a city near you. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (April 26) at 10 a.m. EST on Ticketmaster. You can check out the tour dates below.
NY State of Mind Tour Dates
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl