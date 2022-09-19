REVOLT Summit x AT&T is this weekend, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, and the two-day takeover is going to be unforgettable. Returning to Atlanta with a number of panels, performances, live discussions and real-time networking, the event is all about opportunity, moving the culture forward, and bringing the brightest and most creative minds together to inspire the youth.

From Office Hours where attendees can speak to some of the most successful people in entertainment to live show tapings of “Rap Radar,” “Earn Your Leisure” and more, it’s not only a poppin’ event full of the who’s who, it’s also a chance to get priceless advice for your future career goals.

Adding to the 2022 lineup of notable public figures who will be in the building is “Big Facts” founder and host DJ Scream. Like us, he doesn’t want you to miss out on the huge opportunity and invaluable mentorship the summit brings to the city every year.

“The REVOLT Summit is the prime function for the most forward creators, influencers and tastemakers in the culture. The networking opportunities and quality of knowledge you gain from being present at REVOLT Summit is unbelievable! Held in Atlanta, deemed the Mecca for African-Americans, this year’s Summit is providing attendees with a truly historical experience that should not be missed – and that’s BIG FACTS!” he exclusively told REVOLT.

The “Big Facts” crew is going to be in attendance to record a live session of their show during the weekend festivities. Not only will you be able to watch the conversation in real time, Boosie is their esteemed guest, so you can be sure it will be worth the watch.

Summit attendees can also look forward to seeing Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, DDG, Bobby Shmurda, Big Boss Vette, Pretty Vee, Baby Tate, DJ Drama, Elliott Wilson and many more throughout the two-day festivities.

REVOLT Summit is going down this weekend in Atlanta at 787 Windsor. If you haven’t already, be sure to cop your tickets here!