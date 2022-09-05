For much of the year, Gucci Mane has been keeping his fans fed with a string of top-tier cuts, including “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” “Blood All On It” with Key Glock and Young Dolph, “First Impression” with Quavo and Yung Miami, and “Dissin The Dead.” Over the weekend, he added to that with “Look Ma I Did It,” a J. White Did It and Honcho Denaro-produced offering that features 1017 newcomer Baby Racks and sees the two rapping about succeeding in life against all odds:

“I’m so rich, can’t call me trick if I pay her, I used to trap out a room in Decatur, all in Las Vegas, wave hi to the haters, my outfits is tailored, big tippin’ the waiter, I’m comin’ trim like it come with the trimmin’, all on the yacht with no shoes, rockin’ linen, industry n**gas be actin’ like b**ches, too feminine, I’d rather collab with women, when I got on, I put folks in position, I had a vision, started in the kitchen, my hustle relentless, the purest intentions, woke up in Sim’ Valley with no picket fences…”

The accompanying clip for “Look Ma I Did It” comes courtesy of Omar The Director. Viewers can catch Gucci Mane and Baby Racks living the high life during a night out, which includes a performance by Gucci in a packed nightclub.

It’s been a little more than a year since Gucci Mane liberated his fifteenth studio LP Ice Daddy, which contained 17 songs and additional features from Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, and more. Since then, Gucci has turned his focus to his 1017 roster, releasing compilations like So Icy Boyz, So Icy Christmas, and So Icy Gang: The ReUp. Press play on “Look Ma I Did It” below.