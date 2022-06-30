Since 2022 began, Gucci Mane has been on a run with well-received singles like “Fake Friends” and “Rumors” with Lil Durk. He also liberated the compilation So Icy Gang: The ReUp, an extension of 2020’s So Icy Gang, Vol. 1 that contained contributions from Quavo, Yung Miami, Key Glock, Young Dolph, Nardo Wick, Gucci’s current 1017 roster, and more.

Yesterday (June 30), Gucci returned with a new single titled “All Dz Chainz,” a Juke Wong and Wheezy-produced offering that boasts one of Lil Baby‘s best verses of all time:

“You the type to flex for hoes, I’m the type turn up the bros, I won’t give a damn, they all for life, you better not break the code, knowin’ bro he ain’t sweet, you tryna speak, so they had wiped your nose, so deep off in the street, I signed my life away to sellin’ ‘bow, blue Ferrari cost nine hunnid bands, you know I pay it cash, count addict, she just missin’ the lil’, so I touch up her ass, they just spin, I tell ’em, ‘Spin again, and bro don’t leave your mask‘…”

“All Dz Chainz” comes accompanied by a short visual that sees Guwop and Lil Baby in a warehouse setting with enough jewelry to fund a small country. Gucci also dons a hoodie emblazoned with “FREE YSL” on the front, which perfectly matches the message he sends on the hard-hitting track:

“R.I.P. to Trouble and free Thugger and free Gunna too, while you at it, free the Mayor Foo and free my nigga Pooh, the DA bring up lyrics in the court, may not be even true, and try to pen some shit next to your name that you ain’t even do…”

Press play on Gucci Mane and Lil Baby‘s “All Dz Chainz” video below.