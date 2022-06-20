By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2022

Next month, Lil Baby will release his official follow-up to his sophomore release My Turn. Thus far, he’s created significant momentum with the singles “In A Minute,” “Right On,” and “Frozen.” Over the weekend, he added to that with “U-Digg,” an Antt Beatz-produced effort that sees additional assistance from 42 Dugg and Veeze. The track provides the perfect soundscape for the artists‘ boastful bars about wealth, women, and weapons:

Got fifties, thirties, switches, every pole, ya dig? Brand new money, blue notes fallin’ out my clothes, ya dig? This my business, can’t nobody know, ya dig? Nigga shake my hand but he really wanna cut my throat, ya dig? These lame-ass niggas get dropped from left and right, you know I did it, when she put her hair in a bun and grab my belt, I’ma know it’s real, I’m heavy handed pouring in, all my cups be over spilled, I done popped me a Akorn pint, this shit so red like roadkill…

The accompanying clip for “U-Digg” comes courtesy of K Rich and Lil Baby himself. The video matches the song’s vibe with shots of Lil Baby and Co. showing off jewelry, stacks of cash, and high-end vehicles.

My Turn first made landfall back in 2020, complete with 20 cuts and additional assists from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez. The project helped to position Lil Baby and a current hip hop frontrunner, and scored him his first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 197,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Some months after its initial release, the now-four times Platinum offering received a deluxe upgrade with seven additional songs — including the runaway hit “We Paid.”

Press play on Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Veeze‘s “U-Digg” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Baby's heart is "Frozen" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.29.2022

Lil Baby drops off “In A Minute” and "Right On" visuals

By Regina Cho
  /  04.08.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
42 Dugg
Lil Baby
Veeze

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Baby's heart is "Frozen" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.29.2022

Lil Baby drops off “In A Minute” and "Right On" visuals

By Regina Cho
  /  04.08.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Black social dances and how they influence today's TikTok creators

REVOLT caught up with Afro Beastilettos dancer Nneka Irobunda for an exclusive Black Music Month conversation ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Check out our Revolutionary of the Week Sean Williams, founder of The Dad Gang

The Dad Gang, founded by Sean Williams in November 2016, started as an Instagram page ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More