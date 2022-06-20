Next month, Lil Baby will release his official follow-up to his sophomore release My Turn. Thus far, he’s created significant momentum with the singles “In A Minute,” “Right On,” and “Frozen.” Over the weekend, he added to that with “U-Digg,” an Antt Beatz-produced effort that sees additional assistance from 42 Dugg and Veeze. The track provides the perfect soundscape for the artists‘ boastful bars about wealth, women, and weapons:

“Got fifties, thirties, switches, every pole, ya dig? Brand new money, blue notes fallin’ out my clothes, ya dig? This my business, can’t nobody know, ya dig? Nigga shake my hand but he really wanna cut my throat, ya dig? These lame-ass niggas get dropped from left and right, you know I did it, when she put her hair in a bun and grab my belt, I’ma know it’s real, I’m heavy handed pouring in, all my cups be over spilled, I done popped me a Akorn pint, this shit so red like roadkill…”

The accompanying clip for “U-Digg” comes courtesy of K Rich and Lil Baby himself. The video matches the song’s vibe with shots of Lil Baby and Co. showing off jewelry, stacks of cash, and high-end vehicles.

My Turn first made landfall back in 2020, complete with 20 cuts and additional assists from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez. The project helped to position Lil Baby and a current hip hop frontrunner, and scored him his first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 197,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Some months after its initial release, the now-four times Platinum offering received a deluxe upgrade with seven additional songs — including the runaway hit “We Paid.”

Press play on Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Veeze‘s “U-Digg” video below.