By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2022

Earlier this month, EST Gee and 42 Dugg teamed up for the joint effort Last Ones Left, a 17-track body of work that contains additional features from BIG30, EST Zo, EST DeMike, and more. Yesterday (April 27), Dugg dropped off a new visual from Last Ones Left for his single “Whole Gang Buss,” a collaboration alongside 42 Cheez, Meet The Reaper, and YNT Tae Money. Produced by Tax Holloway, the track sees the artists rapping about street life, hard-earned riches, and other notable attributes from their high-end lifestyles:

Know it been hard for me, bitch, young turnt shit start with me, what would y’all do if I just leave? I just quit, real street nigga, I don’t trust no bitch, in the Lamb’ I’m lit, pour a four in the six, ten bands got him killed, quit playin’, I don’t got two sippin, all my shit dance, couple hoes out in France, oui oui, it’s me and two Pateks when I say I’m three deep, bitch, but fuck all that, good girl at home but I fuck all rats, two cats, three tracks, and a Maybach…”

The accompanying clip sees 42 Dugg and his crews in difference locations, including a show store, a room with high-end cars, and what looks like a restaurant. It’s at these spots where viewers will catch all parties catching vibes to the music, showing off loads of cash and jewelry, and much more.

As a solo artist, last year saw Dugg blessing the masses with the well-received Free Dem Boyz, which contained 19 songs and (in addition to an EST Gee appearance) assists from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel. A deluxe version of Free Dem Boyz later surfaced with seven more tracks alongside Nardo Wick, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Enjoy “Whole Gang Buss” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
42 Dugg
Music Videos

