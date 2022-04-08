Multiplatinum artist Lil Baby returns today (Apr. 8) with two new records today titled “Right On” and “In A Minute” via Quality Control Music Group/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records. The two tracks signal a solo return since his last body of work, The Voice of Heroes. Over some ominous piano and airy harmonies Lil Baby reminds us in “In a Minute” just how smooth his bars are:

I be in the loop, she be in a group (Yeah) brodie want her friend, throw ’em alley-oop (Yeah)/ Turned somethin’ to nothin’, bruh, I’m livin’ proof how can I lose when we the who’s who’s? Still runnin’ ’round with mohawk, jet ready, pack the Goyard

People probably think I show off, I ain’t even give it yet, runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any given time, personal partners pillow talkin’ ’cause I got rich without ’em/ Only thing they should be sayin’ is, “Baby keep it solid”

In other exciting news, just last week, Lil Baby picked up his very first GRAMMY Award in the category of “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for “Hurricane” with Kanye West and The Weeknd. He also locked in with a well-received collaborations with Nicki Minaj titled “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem?”

Lil Baby’s last body of work was June’s The Voice of Heroes release, which was his collaboration project with Lil Durk. Back in 2020, he most notably made headlines with his My Turn project. That body of work contained 27 tracks and additional features from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new music videos for “Right On” and “In a Minute” down below.