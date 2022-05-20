By Regina Cho
  /  05.20.2022

Last month, EST Gee and 42 Dugg teamed up for the joint effort Last Ones Left, a 17-track body of work that contains additional features from BIG30, EST Zo, EST DeMike, and more. Shortly afterwards, Dugg dropped off a new visual from the project for“Whole Gang Buss,” a collaboration alongside 42 Cheez, Meet The Reaper, and YNT Tae Money.

Today (May 20), 42 Dugg switches up the pace and returns with “Soon,” a brand new Arabian-assisted single that speaks to some of his deep thoughts about authenticity. The accompanying clip is directed by Rari Digital and opens up with scenes of 42 Dugg flying off in a private jet as he lets his inner thoughts consume him:

Tell me you love me, you need me, nothing can change your mind neither/ On my way to greet ya to beat, Jet 25, see her, can’t find her in Louis or Sax’, she not revine/ Neither, carryin’ nothin’ rub on her back might put the sun in her, fuckin’ her, she fuckin’ me back, I’m havin’ fun/ Where was y’all when I was distressed? Gon’ put my head up

Seventy-five drivin’ my bеst, I’m gettin’ fed up all thesе n***as wanna get blessed, every night, handout/ This is me, five different bitches, oh, you my mans now? Fully made a way for the trenches, that’s why I stand out/

As a solo artist, last year saw Dugg blessing the masses with the well-received Free Dem Boyz, which contained 19 songs and (in addition to an EST Gee appearance) assists from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel. A deluxe version of Free Dem Boyz later surfaced with seven more tracks alongside Nardo Wick, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Be sure to press play on the official “Soon” music video by 42 Dugg featuring Arabian down below.

