By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2022

Despite his current legal issues, Gunna isn’t letting the music stop. Today (June 15), the Atlanta star unveils a new visual for “Banking On Me,” a track that initially made landfall on Valentine’s Day. Produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson, “Banking On Me” sees Gunna keeping it real about his special someone:

She bankin’ on me, I’m the bank, I smack her, she love to get spanked, I tackle her, bitch love to wrestle, young bachelor, we love to play, sun come out when I move the drapes, know my mood when I grab your waist, know you fuckin’ a man that’s made, keep it lowkey, she ain’t after fame, no she ain’t after fame, you ain’t like that old ho’ I used to be fuckin’, you and her nothin’ the same…

The accompanying clip begins with Gunna having an intimate conversation with his love interest in his car. Things then switch to shots of him recording the song in his home studio, interspersed with Gunna living his life with different women in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York.

Along with Young Thug and several members of Young Stoner Life, last month saw Gunna in custody after being booked on RICO charges in Atlanta. As previously reported by REVOLT, Gunna provided his fans with an open letter addressing his situation:

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know how I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans, I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

Press play on “Banking On Me” below.

